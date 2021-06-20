Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.92% of Consolidated Communications worth $85,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 25.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 397,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.79 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

