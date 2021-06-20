Connectome (CNTM) One Day Volume Tops $566,460.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $152,191.99 and approximately $566,460.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

