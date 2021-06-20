Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 522.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

