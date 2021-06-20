Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 936.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Q2 were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $84,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,030,000.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

