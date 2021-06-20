Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 781 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 646,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

