Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,044 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $6,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $5,349,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,056,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Vontier by 253.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.