Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCU. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

