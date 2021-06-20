Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,126.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $165,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $674,000.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 766.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

