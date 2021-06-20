Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.16 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

NYSE TOL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

