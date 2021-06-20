Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.93 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $7,193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

