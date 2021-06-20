Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,383 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

