Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

