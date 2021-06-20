Colliers Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

VG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

