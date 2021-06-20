Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.23.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,495,000 after acquiring an additional 99,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 7,471,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

