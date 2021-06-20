Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CLEGF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

