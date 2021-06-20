Coldstack (CLS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,477.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $39,477.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00137447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,565.51 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.