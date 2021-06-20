Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.89. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

