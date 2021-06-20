CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 129,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 127,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.12 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

