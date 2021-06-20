Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 597.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,750 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,701 shares of company stock worth $77,973,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

