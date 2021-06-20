Citigroup Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

