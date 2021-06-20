Citigroup Inc. Sells 322,409 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

