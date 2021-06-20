Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $449.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

