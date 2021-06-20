Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of FMC worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE:FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

