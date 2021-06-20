Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of ResMed worth $43,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

ResMed stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

