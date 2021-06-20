Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $39,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after buying an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD opened at $37.62 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

