Citigroup Inc. Buys 228,283 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

