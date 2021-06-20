Citigroup Inc. Buys 101,147 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $35,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $23,062,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $3,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

