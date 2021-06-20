Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $354.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.52. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

