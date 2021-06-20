CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.