CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

