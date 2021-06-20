CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $313,000 Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

