CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,787 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,787 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

