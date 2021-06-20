CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIXX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,467,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

