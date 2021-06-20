Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 370,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.