Chonk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,952.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.30 or 0.00179342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $13,952.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.78 or 0.00744957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00083445 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.