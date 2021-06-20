Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGIFF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 18,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

