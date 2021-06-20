Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,912 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. 338,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

