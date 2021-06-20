Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.84. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 74,530 shares.
CSBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.22.
About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)
Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
