Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.84. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 74,530 shares.

CSBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

