CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

