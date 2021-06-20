Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,409 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 538,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 449,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.