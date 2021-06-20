Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

SRE stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

