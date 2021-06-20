Cerity Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $299.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

