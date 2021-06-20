Cerity Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

