Cerity Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -539.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

