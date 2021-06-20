Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,167 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

