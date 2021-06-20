Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.