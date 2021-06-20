Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $15.54. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,358 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

