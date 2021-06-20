Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

