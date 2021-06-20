CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.