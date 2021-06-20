Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CRS stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

